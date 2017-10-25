Former WWE Wrestler Saves Suicidal Woman From Jumping off a Bridge in Canada

Former WWE wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. credits his “years of grappling” in the ring for helping him save a woman’s life.

Smith – whose real name is Harry Smith – took to Facebook on Sunday to share how he had “saved a girl today from jumping off a bridge” in Canada.

“Thank you to my years of grappling for saving this girl. Life is precious,” he captioned the post on Twitter, along with photos from the incident.

“When driving up 16th Avenue past bowness road in Calgary I saw a girl crying and hanging off the bridge with someone trying to talk to her. I stopped and jumped the barricade and tried talking to the girl,” Smith recalled in his Facebook post.

“She was crying and an emotional mess and threatening to jump if I got closer,” Smith wrote. “With people on the ground waving her not to jump I decided to grab a hold of her and not take any chances. She started to slide and want to go more as I grabbed a hold her.

“Luckily my years of grappling and self defense I knew how to grab her HARD and how to pull her up from hanging off and jumping,” he detailed.

The woman also claimed to have a gun, according to Smith, who got on top of her and held her down until police arrived as seen in one of the photos.

“She was crying and said she just wanted a hug. But as much as I wanted to hug her I told her I couldn’t hug her because she said she had a gun,” the wrestler continued.

“I told her ‘Miss your not going to move unless I want you to, I’m an expert grappler and your [sic] not going to shoot me. We will get you help life is a precious thing and I’m here to help to help you.’”

On Monday, authorities confirmed to Global News that Smith’s retelling of the incident was accurate, and the unidentified woman was taken by police to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

In a follow-up post, Smith thanked friends and fans for their positive messages and reactions.

“For me saving someone’s life is the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever made, and meant more than winning any championships in Wrestling,” he wrote on Facebook.

“People should never be afraid to ask for help if they need it. And you should never refuse a hand to help somebody in need. Spend time with people that really care about you and love you. Stand tall, be proud and be YOU!” he said.