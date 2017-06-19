Former UFC fighter Tim Hague Dies After Being Knocked Out in Boxing Match

This story originally appeared on SI.com.

Former UFC fighter Tim Hague, 34, died after he was knocked out in a fight against Adam Braidwood on Friday night in Edmonton.

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today,” his family announced in a statement. “He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

The knockout left him in critical condition.

Hague was a member of the UFC roster until he was cut in 2011. As a boxer, Hague was 1–3 with two knockout losses. He was knocked out eight times in his MMA career, which he finished with a 21–13 record.

