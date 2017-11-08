Former Teammates Pay Tribute to Roy Halladay: ‘There are No Words to Describe the Sadness’

Roy Halladay‘s former teammates are remembering the late baseball pro with a series of poignant social media posts after Halladay died in a plane crash on Tuesday.

Those who worked closest with Halladay — and many in the sport who simply looked up to him — are remembering the impact the retired pitcher had on the league during his 15 years as a baseball star.

“Gone too soon my friend!!! Blessed to have shared the field with you as a teammate, competitor, friend and more importantly a brother,” Shane Victorino, who played alongside Halladay for the Philadelphia Phillies, tweeted on Tuesday.

Gone too soon my friend!!! Blessed to have shared the field with you as a teammate, competitor, friend and more importantly a brother. Praying for Brandy, Ryan and Brayden🙏🏽 — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

Halladay’s two-seater airplane crashed about 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, Florida. It was recovered in the Gulf of Mexico. He was the only one on board, the Pasco County Sheriff confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Halladay was 40.

In the wake of the death, officials with the Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays, for which Halladay began playing in the 90s, released statements about the tragedy.

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death,” Phillies officials wrote in a statement.

I only own like 5 signed jerseys, and I was so scared to ask him. He wrote that he liked watching ME pitch. What an honor pic.twitter.com/ufj4G8u5DD — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

I can’t believe it. So many times we competed against each other and even while competing, I wanted to see you! My condolences to his family https://t.co/q5VGqQvoDu — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) November 7, 2017

“There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game.”

Blue Jays officials remembered Halladay in a statement as “one of the franchise’s greatest and most respected players, but even better human being.”

The sudden death shocked many, with former Phillies player Roy Oswalt tweeting about his heartbreak.

Honored to have had the opportunity to step in the box against the Hall of Famer Roy Halladay. Sick to my stomach to hear the news #RIP34 🙏 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) November 7, 2017

Absolutely devastated to hear of the death of Roy Halladay. Just sick. One of my favorite pitchers to ever watch. Prayers for his family… — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) November 7, 2017

“Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay. great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed !”

Highlighting Halladay’s status as one of the most respected players in the league, retired baseball pro Dan Haren tweeted a photo of an autographed Halladay jersey.

“I only own like 5 signed jerseys, and I was so scared to ask him. He wrote that he liked watching ME pitch. What an honor.”

In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay… a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

Halladay made his major league debut on September 20, 1998, when he was 21. He played for the Toronto Blue Jays for 11 seasons before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for the last three years of his career.

He retired due to a persistent back injury in 2013, but continued to be a guest instructor for both the Blue Jays and the Phillies.

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children.