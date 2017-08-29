Former NBA Star Derek Fisher Pleads No Contest to DUI Charge: ‘He Is Deeply Regretful’

Derek Fisher has entered a no contest plea related to a DUI crash that occurred earlier this summer.

The retired NBA star and former New York Knicks head coach, 43, reportedly flipped his car on the 101 Freeway in California just after 3 a.m. on June 5, according to multiple outlets.

Fisher and his passenger, former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, walked away unharmed, but he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

On Tuesday, Fisher entered a no contest plea to the traffic misdemeanor of driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 percent, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

He will be given informal probation, a fine, 10 days of community service and an education class.

A source close to the former basketball star — who spent 18 years in the NBA and won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers — says Fisher “is deeply regretful and wants to take full responsibility for his actions.”

Fisher, a father of four, also hopes to set a better example for his kids as he moves on with his life.

“He is such a responsible father,” says the source. “He wants to set a better example for his children and move forward both personally and professionally.”