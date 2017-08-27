Floyd Mayweather Defeats Conor McGregor by 10th–Round TKO

With an aggressive showing in the 10th round, Floyd Mayweather defeated an exhausted Conor McGregor by TKO.

Mayweather commanded the latter part of the fight, landing heavy punches after taking the early rounds to feel out his opponent, who was making his boxing debut.

McGregor had come out swinging, opening on the offensive and making a statement in the sense that he looked like he belonged. McGregor appeared in control in the early rounds as Mayweather struggled to land direct punches and took a handful of shots. McGregor’s size and reach advantage were on display. McGregor appeared to tire toward the end of the fifth round, and given Mayweather’s experience, the tenor of the fight began to shift.

But Mayweather came out firing in the sixth round, throwing a bevy of haymakers and turning up the aggression. At the halfway mark, the Showtime broadcast had the fight scored as a tie. McGregor caught another wind in the ninth round after Mayweather had largely commanded the pace. It didn’t last long, as McGregor came up visibly exhausted and his opponent continued to dominate the punching. The fight was closer than most had expected as the final stretch began, but Mayweather appeared to have a firm upper hand.

The fight itself came with remarkable levels of hype, with T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas playing host. A brief TV delay preceded the bout after pockets of viewers around the country experienced pay-per-view issues.

Mayweather, 40 entered the fight with a remarkable, undefeated career mark of 49–0 (26 by knockout). He moves to 50–0. McGregor, 29, made his boxing debut after a decorated UFC career in which he went 21–3.

This article originally appeared on Si.com