First Male Accuser of Larry Nassar Breaks His Silence: 'I Hope He Rots in Hell'

Former Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will spend the rest of his life behind bars, but Jacob Moore — Nassar’s first male accuser — is seeking more justice in a new lawsuit.

In his first live TV interview, aired on Megyn Kelly Today, 18-year-old Moore said that he believes suing the convicted child molester is the “right thing” to do.

“I hope it never happens again. No one should have to go through this. To come out and try to do the right thing is really important for me,” he said.

He added: “I hope he rots in hell.”

In the lawsuit filed last week, Moore claims he went to Nassar’s home in 2016 to receive treatment for a shoulder injury, only to have Nassar allegedly pull down the teen’s pants and expose him to a female gymnast who was in the room, according to USA Today.

WATCH: “When did it occur to you that what happened was abuse?” #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/lLHsxNbZAB — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) March 6, 2018

Nassar allegedly told Moore that he would treat his shoulder injury “through acupuncture in his pubic area and in and around his genitalia,” the suit states, according to USA Today.

“I wasn’t a dumb kid. I kind of knew what medical practices were and that one was out of the ordinary,” he told Today, noting that he researched the alleged medical procedure online. “Having found nothing, I kind of freaked out. It was just very shocking.”

He added: “Coming out of the treatment I felt very uncomfortable.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Ex-Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar’s Sex Abuse Case

Despite being the first male to accuse Nassar of sexual abuse, Moore, who is now a gymnast at the University of Michigan, said he felt no different than the hundreds of women who claimed the doctor molested them.

“When all this kind of started coming out, I didn’t really think about myself as really any different,” he told Kelly. “Just like how the other female victims kind of came out and told their story, I didn’t really see myself as any different.”

Moore’s sister, Kamerin, was also abused by Nassar and even spoke of her brother’s ordeal in a victim-impact statement in January.

“Me and my sister shouldn’t be able to relate over the fact that we’ve both been abused,” Moore told Today, noting that Nassar was very close to the family. “That’s just really sickening to me that he would violate our trust like that. And the things that he did were just awful.”

Scott Olson/Getty

Earlier this year, the disgraced former gymnastics doctor received lengthy sentencesin Michigan’s Eaton and Ingham counties for sexually abusing girls and women for several years. In both hearings, several victims read emotional impact statements to the court.

Nassar has been called “the most prolific child molester in history.”

RELATED: Disgraced Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced to 175 Years for Sexually Abusing Girls

An attorney for Nassar has declined to comment on Moore’s accusations.

More than 250 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

PEOPLE Explains: Everything to Know About Ex-Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar’s Sex Abuse Case

Last week, it was revealed that Raisman filed a new lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics for their role in allowing Nassar to remain employed for so many years while sexually abusing women and girls in his care.

In the wake of Raisman’s suit and Moore’s claims, USA Gymnastics apologized to the athletes in the statement and said officials are “committed to doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again.”