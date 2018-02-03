Father Who Lunged at Larry Nassar in Courtroom: 'I'm No Hero, My Daughters Are the Heroes'

The father of three who lunged at Larry Nassar inside of a courtroom on Friday has been praised for his actions on social media but he says he’s “no hero.”

Randall Margraves, whose three daughters were victims of Nassar, formally apologized when he returned to the courtroom to face contempt charges – charges which were later dismissed.

“I look over here and Larry Nassar’s shaking his head ‘no,’ like it didn’t happen. I’m embarrassed,” Margraves told the court of his conduct.

He continued, “I’m not here to upstage my daughters. I’m here to help them heal.”

Margraves told CBS News he “did not think about wanting to kill” Nassar after he requested to be alone with him, but that he “did want to inflict some pain.”

The father of the three girls, still racked with guilt, said the social media praise he had received was directed at the wrong person.

“I’m no hero, my daughters are the heroes. My daughters and the other victims,” Margraves said.

Dismissing the charges against him Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham said she felt for him.

“I don’t know what it would be like to stand there as a father and know that three of your girls were injured physically and emotionally by somebody sitting in a courtroom. I can’t imagine that,” she said.

Randall Margraves, the father of three victims of Larry Nassar, lunges at Nassar during court Friday morning Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press/AP

Despite understanding why Margraves reacted in violence, she said it was “not acceptable that we combat assault with assault.”

During Nassar’s third and final sentencing hearing, Margraves asked Cunningham for five minutes alone with the disgraced doctor in a locked room. After she denied his request, he asked for one minute. She denied his request again, and Margraves lunged toward Nassar.

“Let me at him! I want that son of a bitch!” Margraves yelled as bailiffs held him down on the courtroom floor. “Give me one minute with that bastard!”

Margraves tackled by three police officers Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press/AP

The display came after Margraves’ daughter Lauren testified in court, detailing that life has been a “crazy whirlwind” since Nassar first abused her when she was 13 years old, according to the Detroit News. Both Lauren and her sister Madison gave statements to the court and said that their other sister had also been abused by the former Michigan State and Team USA gymnastics doctor.

In November, Nassar pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct, an Eaton County court spokesperson told PEOPLE. Two of the counts were first-degree and one was in the third degree. Two of the counts involved girls between the ages of 13 and 15, and one against a girl younger than 13.

Last month, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of Michigan’s Ingham County Circuit Court sentenced the 54-year-old predator to up to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven similar charges in that county. The sentencing followed days of moving impact statements from dozens of victims

“Your crimes have cut into the core of this community and families and many we don’t know,” Aquilina said before handing down the sentence. “There was no medical treatment. You did this for your pleasure and your control. You still think that somehow you are right … I wouldn’t send my dogs to you, sir.”

“It was my honor and privilege to sentence you,” Aquilina added later, stating that she wants him to remain in prison for the rest of his life. “I just signed your death warrant.”

More than 250 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.