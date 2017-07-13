Simone Biles Wins Best Female Athlete at 2017 ESPY Awards

Simone Biles has been named the best female athlete at the 2017 ESPY Awards, besting some of sports’ fiercest competitors to nab the title.

The Olympic gold medalist, 20, beat out tennis champion Serena Williams, WNBA star Candace Parker and record-breaking Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Biles follows WNBA star and former University of Connecticut forward Breanna Stewart, who took the honor in 2016.

“Every since Rio, it has been an amazing year and the best part of it all was meeting the young people. I want to thank you all for believing in me, it means the world to me. So, thank you,” she said in her acceptance speech after receiving her trophy from presenter Abby Wambach.

The #ESPYS for the Best Female Athlete goes to @Simone_Biles! 4 gold medals are the most by a US female gymnast at a single Olympics! pic.twitter.com/MAFDpu0tQn — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 13, 2017

Biles asserted her dominance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, taking gold in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around, floor and vault exercises.

She also won team gold with the rest of the U.S. “Final Five,” and took home bronze in the balance beam.

Also in attendance at the awards show were Biles’ Final Five teammates Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian.

The 25th annual ESPYS are broadcasting live on ABC Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.