Russell Westbrook Wins Best Male Athlete at 2017 ESPY Awards

Russell Westbrook has won best male athlete at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

The Oklahoma City Thunder player, 28, beat out Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

The #ESPYS for the Best Male Athlete goes to @russwest44! 42 triple-doubles are a record for most during an @NBA season. pic.twitter.com/vzpJkwxwBK — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 13, 2017

In his acceptance speech, Westbrook thanked his wife, Nina Earl, and their son, Noah Russell, along with his NBA teammates.

In June, Westbrook beat out Kawhi Leonard and James Harden to win the NBA MVP trophy.

The 25th annual ESPYS are broadcasting live on ABC Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.