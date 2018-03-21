Hockey Star Erik Karlsson and Wife Melinda Lose Son One Month Before His Due Date: 'It's Awful'

The NHL community is rallying around Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, after news that they lost their unborn child.

After the Ottawa Senators captain sat out Tuesday’s game against the Florida Panthers, the team released a statement announcing his unborn son had died.

“The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son,” the team said in a statement published on NHL.com. “We ask that you respect the family’s wishes for privacy during the grieving process.”

The baby was reportedly due in mid-April.

“Everybody is heartbroken, it’s awful,” said Senators Guy Boucher, according to Canada’s CBC News. “We definitely feel for Erik and his wife and his family. It’s been a tough year but this is a real personal, devastating blow to them. We feel for them and Erik is going to take the time he needs to come back and once he does we’ll do our best to support him. It’s definitely a sad day.”

After getting married last year, the couple announced last November that they were expecting their first child.

“The most exciting news we have ever received arrived earlier this year,” Erik, 27, captioned a photo of his wife showing off a sonogram on Instagram. “Can’t wait to meet you.”

They later announced they were expecting a baby boy with a hockey-themed gender reveal, in which Erik slapped a puck to reveal a cloud of blue dust.

Most recently, Erik shared a photo on Feb. 19 with his hand on Melinda’s baby bump captioned, “Just me and my little family.:)”

News Release: Ottawa Senators issue statement on the Karlsson family: https://t.co/712XXwzO7M Communiqué : Les Sénateurs d’Ottawa émettent une déclaration au sujet de la famille Karlsson : https://t.co/yQxSm37GpB — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 20, 2018

The entire LA Kings' organization is thinking of Erik Karlsson and his family during this time ❤️ — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 20, 2018

Nos pensées sont avec la famille Karlsson ce soir suivant la tragique nouvelle. / Our thoughts are with the Karlsson family tonight following this tragic news. Please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2018

Our thoughts and condolences are with Erik Karlsson and his family during this difficult time. https://t.co/vi6kP69Qyv — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 21, 2018

Today is a day to remember that there are way more important things in life and hockey is just a game!! Our condolences to @ErikKarlsson65 and his wife Melinda on their tragic loss!!

The Savard Family — Marc Savard (@MSavvy91) March 20, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with you @ErikKarlsson65 on the sad news of your son. May he rest in peace. Larry Robinson & family — Larry Robinson (@19LarryRobinson) March 20, 2018

NHL teams, fellow players and alumni shared their condolences to the Karlsson family on social media.

