Fly, Eagles Fly! All the Best Photos from the Super Bowl Victory Parade in Philadelphia
The streets of Philadelphia were filled with thousands of Eagles fans to celebrate their Super Bowl win
By Jason Duaine Hahn•@jasonduaine
Posted on
More
1 of 13
Four days after their thrilling defeat of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their first modern-era NFL championship on Thursday morning in the City of Brotherly Love. Here, Carson Wentz holds the Lombardi trophy while standing next to Nate Sudfeld (center right), Nick Foles (center left), and owner Jeffrey Lurie (left).
2 of 13
The Super Bowl parade stretched almost five miles through the city and featured Birds players atop of double-decker buses to greet the thousands of fans in attendance.
3 of 13
Many of the Philly-faithful likely never thought they would see a Super Bowl victory just a few months ago when the team's star quarterback, Carson Wentz, was ruled out the rest of the season with an ACL injury before the playoffs. In this photo, Foles (left) and Sudfeld (center) celebrate with Wentz.
4 of 13
The hero of Sunday's game, backup quarterback Nick Foles, led the team through two victories before reaching the big game. Foles (center) stands alongside Sudfeld and Wentz in the parade in this photo.
5 of 13
The last time the Eagles reached the Super Bowl was 2004, when the Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Here, Beau Allen (left), waves to fans alongside teammate Chris Long (right)
6 of 13
"Not only do we have the best fans in the world, now we have the best team," said Eagles coach Doug Pederson—who was coaching a high school team almost a decade ago, after the game. Here, Pederson holds the Lombardi trophy.
7 of 13
"It's the most unique, together, group of men," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said after their win. "I've told them, I've never seen a group come together with all the adversity and injuries and losing our franchise QB and you're World Champs."
Photo: From left, team owner Lurie and quarterbacks Foles and Wentz
8 of 13
The parade ended at the art museum steps that Sylvester Stallone made famous in "Rocky."
9 of 13
Fans in attendance during Thursday's parade withstood a breezy 33-degree morning. Here, Zach Ertz takes a photo with a fan.
10 of 13
City organizers said they expected 2 million people to show up to celebrate the win.
11 of 13
City officials shut down schools, museums, courts, government offices for the Eagle celebration.
Photo: Foles (left) and Wentz (right)
12 of 13
The Eagles mascot, Swoop, was there to hype up fans.
13 of 13
Philly fans dressed their best for the big day they waited so long to see.
See Also
More
More
That Hunky Tongan Flag-Bearer Is Back — This Time Carrying a Flag at the Winter Olympics!
Aly Raisman Is Hearing from Other Sexual Abuse Victims: ‘Those Are Difficult Phone Calls’
Spirited Skater Adam Rippon Counts Reese Witherspoon Among His Olympic Fans: 'I Love to Be Different'
Peace, Pride and Ponchos: Everything to Know About the PyeongChang Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Meet the Youngest Olympians! These 11 Teens Are Competing for Team USA at the Winter Olympics