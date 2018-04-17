Dwyane Wade Thanks Kevin Hart's Trash Talk for His Amazing NBA Playoff Performance

What’s basketball without a little trash-talk?

Dwyane Wade and Kevin Hart jokingly traded jabs on Monday as the Miami Heat took on Hart’s beloved Philadelphia 76ers — and Wade scored 28 points in 26 minutes.

While many were impressed by the 36-year-old’s display (including NBA legend Allen Iverson), Hart, 38, couldn’t help but badger the athlete from the sidelines. Footage of the incident showed Wade effortlessly making a shot before turning to Hart who laughed and appeared to address Wade, who sported a serious expression.

All ended well though, with Wade even crediting Hart with his powerful performance that led the Heat to a 113-103 victory.

“Thank Kevin Hart for that,” he told a reporter after the match-up. “Each game is obviously different but I like the Dwyane Wade I seen tonight.”

The pair’s scuffle didn’t end there. In a post-game tweet, Hart wrote: “See you in Miami @DwyaneWade …..It’s not over.”

.@KevinHart4real looks like he's about to hop on the court and ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/AhYEic6TKX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2018

Naturally, Wade wasn’t having it.

“You can’t come to Miami…

,” he replied.

Monday’s win marked the end of the Sixers’ 17-game winning streak, according to ESPN. And the Game 2 playoffs display proved to be a shining moment for Wade.

See you in Miami @DwyaneWade …..It’s not over https://t.co/WO9DUANgW9 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 17, 2018

“A lot of people think that if you do decide to go out it’s because you weren’t supposed to be able to play no more,” he told ESPN. “It’s not always supposed to be that.”

Wade has said that, following this season, he will determine whether he will retire or return to the Heat once more, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, Monday night’s game wasn’t the first time Hart inserted himself into an important professional sports moment. In February, Hart made news when he drunkenly tried to storm the stage after the Eagles’ stunning win against the New England Patriots.

“When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff,” Hart said afterwards on Instagram. “Me trying to go on stage with the trophy [is] definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl.”