Watch Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Jokingly Eviscerate Tom Brady for His Lackluster Impersonation

Hey, Tom Brady — maybe leave the acting to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

The New England Patriots quarterback, 39, recently shared a video on Facebook telling Johnson he’d be sending some of his new Under Armour pajamas his way — and goofily impersonated the former wrestler in his WWE days.

“Hey, Rock, what kind of sleepwear are you sleeping in?” Brady begins before uttering The Rock’s classic catchphrase. “It doesn’t matter what kind of sleepwear you’re sleeping in!”

While Johnson, 44, happily called his pal “excellence personified” when it comes to his performance on the gridiron, he had a few pointers regarding Brady’s parody.

“Sweet tap dancing baby Jesus. What in the f— did we just watch?” the Baywatch star said after watching the video, comparing Brady’s stance to “Kermit the Frog, like you’re getting ready to sing ‘Rainbow Connection’ for Christ’s sake.”

RELATED VIDEO: Holy Flashback! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s College Photo Will Amaze You

Johnson was also unhappy with the football star’s delivery, suggesting he needed more energy.

Despite his critiques, Johnson said he would be happy to try out the performance-enhancing pajamas — although he admitted it was a big modification from his usually bedtime garb.

“It’s gonna be a change for your buddy DJ, because usually I sleep in the buff,” Johnson said.