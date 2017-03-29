Brooklyn Dribbling Phenom, 7, Gets Surprise Visit from Harlem Globetrotters

This 7-year-old’s impressive dribbling skills landed her the surprise of a lifetime!

Samaya Clark-Gabrial, of Brooklyn, has made national headlines thanks to her serious game, grabbing the attention of her favorite team, the Harlem Globetrotters.

Hoops Green and Buckets Blake, members of the famous group, surprised the little girl at P.S. 309, presenting her with a jersey, wristbands, a basketball and some court time with the Globetrotters.

Little Samaya wasn’t shy when the basketball players walked into the gymnasium. She ran up to Green for a hug before slipping into her team jersey.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was about 4 years old, putting in the time, the work and the practice,” Green told a smiling Samaya. “Keep practicing. Your gender doesn’t matter. You can break barriers.”

After Green did a bit of dribbling, Samaya wowed the players with some moves of her own before revealing that she wants to play for the team when she’s older.

The Globetrotters invited Sayama to Sunday’s game at the Barclays Center, where the little girl will get to show off her skills with the team.