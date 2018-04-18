Drake Amps Up the Trash Talk as the Toronto Raptors Take Lead in NBA Playoffs: 'You're a Bum!'

The NBA playoffs are starting to heat up, and so is the trash talk.

Drake — the global ambassador to his hometown team, the Toronto Raptors — was on hand Tuesday night during the team’s second game against the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs. With Toronto taking the first game on Saturday, the Wizards were doing their best to tie the series at a game apiece before heading back to D.C.

But Drake had his usual courtside seat at Air Canada Centre, and he did his best to get into the heads of the opposing team — and the Canadian rapper wasn’t holding back.

As the Wizards tried to stage a late comeback in the fourth quarter, Drake was caught on camera staring down Kelly Oubre Jr. as he made his way down the court, and quickly shouting “You’re a bum!” at the Wizards small forward.

Drake just called Kelly Oubre Jr. a bum as he ran by 👀 pic.twitter.com/8b9MLJ0mpU — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 18, 2018

Oubre wasn’t Drake’s only target last night.

During the high-scoring game, which saw Toronto win 130-119, Drake recorded a Snapchat video of himself yelling at Wizards’ star John Wall. “John, you’re getting bodied by 20 tonight!” Drake says in the video, which was retrieved by Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa.

DRAKE CHIRPING JOHN WALL "YOU'RE GETTING BODIED BY 20 TONIGHT" pic.twitter.com/96NjDZ5mlI — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 18, 2018

Drake and Wall’s trash talking started last week when the rapper commented on a picture on Wall’s Instagram account that showed him boarding a plane to Toronto.

Drake (left) and John Wall Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty

In the first game of the series, Drake and the point guard exchanged words just minutes into the second quarter — which were heated enough to have Wall turn back around to confront Drake as he walked away. The Wizards went on to lose, 106-114. Despite last night’s loss, Wall put up 29 points, nine steals, and four rebounds, while going 11-11 from the free throw line — not too shabby for having an international superstar chattering in your ear all night.

WE WANT ALL DA SMOKE. It started on Instagram, now John Wall is talking trash to Drake to his face. LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/Uvk3ibqA3C pic.twitter.com/LmTPSoLMun — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) April 14, 2018

Oubre later told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk that he didn’t take Drake’s taunts personally.

“That’s my guy, though,” Oubre said. “I see him in the summertime all the time … We pretty much run the streets of L.A. together.”

And yet, it appears Oubre took time after the loss to delete an almost decade-old tweet where he called out Drake for having “no swag.”

The Raptors will meet the Wizards in D.C. for game three of the series on Friday.