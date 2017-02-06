Donald Trump Watches the Super Bowl Alongside Melania at His Florida Golf Club

This article originally appeared on Sports Illustrated.
While Vice President Mike Pence was fortunate enough to watch the Super Bowl in the building in Houston, President Donald Trump gathered in a ballroom at his Florida golf club.
Everyone looked like they were having a blast, especially Melania.
For a guy who lives in a gilded penthouse, those are some pretty low-rent decorations. They look like something you’d have for Barron’s 10th birthday party, not a gathering of the most powerful people in the world.
Trump’s entrance to the event was definitely not as understated.
Trump, for the record, picked the Patriots (and his buddy Tom Brady) to win by eight points.