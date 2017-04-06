Did Nikki Bella Know John Cena Was Going to Propose? The WWE Diva on Her Live TV Engagement

Nikki Bella had a feeling John Cena might propose at Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 — especially when she saw his mom in the front row.

During a visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, the 33-year-old WWE Diva said, “There was a lot of speculation. But his mom was sitting front row — first time she’s ever been to a live wrestling event in 16 years. So I was like, ‘Maybe this is for me …’ ”

Cena’s mom was, in fact, in attendance to see her 39-year-old son’s big moment. And when Bella saw her now-fiancé bring out the ring, she all but blanked.

“I forgot how to breathe and I got really nervous,” she said. “And then I said yes.”

So do the two have a date set yet for the ? Not just yet — but that might change soon. “I feel like I need to start looking at dates A.S.A.P. Lock it down!”

As for the 4.5 carat ring, the round-cut stone and channel-set band has a special meaning for Bella. “Four a half years, four and half carats,” she said. “I had a lot of patience for this.”

Cena wasn’t exactly twiddling his thumbs either. He had been planning the big moment for a year and a half.

“I found the absolute right person,” Cena said of his fiancée during a Monday appearance on the Today show. “A strong person that I consider an inspiration, an equal. Somebody who, when I’m feeling down, picks me up. Somebody when she’s down, I can pick her up.”

Bella added: “I was shocked and I couldn’t have said ‘yes’ quick enough.”

The big moment came after the wrestling couple defeated the Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag-team match. And for those wondering whether Bella would have preferred a more private setting, she said Cena made the right choice.

“It’s where we met,” she told Today. “It’s our passion, it’s our life and so, for me, it was kinda like he’s my prince charming and he’s just saying I want her to be my queen at her home and in front of our family. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for it to be any other way. It was perfect.”

Cena and Bella have been dating for nearly five years and their relationship has been documented on the E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. Before dating Cena, Bella previously dated fellow wrestler Dolph Ziggler.

“I never thought I would use this emoji,” the WWE Diva captioned an Instagram photo of the big moment, referring to the diamond ring icon. “A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I’ll never, ever forget this moment!”