EXCLUSIVE: See Former WNBA Teammates Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor's Adorable Wedding Pic!

Congratulations to former WNBA teammates Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor!

The baller couple said “I do” on Saturday in Pheonix, Arizona, where Taurasi plays for the Phoenix Mercury and Taylor works as the team’s director of player development.

Taurasi, 34, wore a white suit and Taylor, 36, wore a beautiful sweetheart neckline gown for the nuptials.

“It was the most amazing and beautiful day of our lives,” Taurasi tells PEOPLE. “To be able to share our love with family and close friends meant the world to us.”

But, no rest for the newlyweds!

Less than 24 hours after tying the knot, Taurasi traded in her formal attire for a jersey to face off against the Dallas Wings.

“Just an amazing day, one of the happiest days we’ve ever had,” Taurasi told the Arizona Republic after the Mercury’s 68-58 loss to Dallas on Sunday. “It would have been nice to follow it up with a win, but we’re just really happy. It was one of the times where all our families were together, all the people we love and care for in the city that we met and evolved as teammates and wives now. It’s been pretty cool.”

Taylor called the day “beautiful.”

“[It was] everything we hoped it would be,” she told Arizona Republic. “We had all our favorite people in the world from all over the world there.

“It was the perfect timing and real celebration of everything we’ve been through and how we’ve been professionals and supportive of each other through some really tough years and challenging careers.”