Devin McCourty Becomes Second Patriots Player to Decline White House Visit with President Trump

On Monday, New England Patriots star Devin McCourty became the second player on the team to turn down the White House’s invitation to host the winners of Superbowl LI.

“I’m not going to the White House,” McCourty told TIME via text message from the team’s bus. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

This isn’t the first time McCourty, a Patriots defensive back, has spoken out about his beliefs.

He also joined in on the protests that began in September when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick dropped to his knee as the national anthem was played before a NFL preseason game.

“If you see something you feel is wrong in society, why not help out? Why not try to raise awareness?” he told TIME.

On Superbowl Sunday, his teammate, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, also made it clear he won’t be joining his team at Trump’s White House.

“It is what it is. People know how I feel about it,” he told Sportsday. “Just follow me on Twitter.”

The Patriots celebrated the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history in their win against the Atlanta Falcons.

