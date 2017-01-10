NBA Star Derrick Rose Goes AWOL for Game, Sparking Fears for His Safety

New York Knicks star Derrick Rose was inexplicably absent from his team’s Monday night loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, sparking concerns for his well-being.

Although no injury was reported when coach Jeff Hornacek held his pregame press conference, Rose was scratched from the roster minutes before game time. The team released a statement saying the 28-year-old University of Memphis alum was “not with the team” and provided no further information.

According to the New York Times, Rose did attend Monday morning’s shoot around with the team.

“Right now we don’t have enough information to really give you anything,” Hornacek said at the post-game news conference. “So that’s just going to have to wait until we hear something from Derrick himself.”

Rose’s teammate Joakim Noah told reporters that he spoke to Rose after the game and that his friend was “OK,” but he did not elaborate on their conversation.

“I don’t really want to talk too much about it because I don’t really know what the situation is,” Noah said. “Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him.”

“He’s OK. … I think it’s a relief for all of us.”

A Knicks official told the New York Daily News that Rose missed the game because of “personal reasons,” and Frank Isola of the outlet tweeted that Rose may have left New York and traveled to his hometown of Chicago.

There are strong indications that Derrick Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

“Everything will become clear later on,” Hornacek said after the game. “You know, we want to respect whatever he’s going through. We’re just not going to comment on it.”