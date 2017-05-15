From Jerseys to Onesies! Derek Jeter Flanked by Pregnant Wife Hannah as He’s Honored at Yankee Stadium

Derek Jeter may be finished with one No. 2, but he’s about to see a lot more of it — in a very different context — when his first child arrives.

The retired New York Yankees shortstop made an appearance at Yankee Stadium Sunday evening with his expectant wife Hannah Davis Jeter as his famous jersey number — 2 — was retired, to honor his storied career with the team.

Jeter, 42, and his wife took some time to pose for photos alongside a replica of his newly unveiled dedication plaque. The mom-to-be looked radiant, showing off her baby bump under a calf-length fitted white dress and long tan overcoat.

“I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports.” https://t.co/DgjCds576d pic.twitter.com/pMj4mSed5H — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 15, 2017

Before Jeter threw the first pitch against the Houston Astros, he took a few moments to address the crowd during the dedication ceremony in honor of his almost-two-decade career with the legendary franchise (he retired in 2014).

“When you play here in New York for 20 years, I learned that the time flies, memories fade, but the family is forever,” he said. “And I’ll be eternally grateful to be a part of the Yankees family.”

Jeter’s records with the team include but aren’t limited to five World Series championships, an 11-year run as team captain, 14 All-Star games, 3,465 hits and numerous awards.

The Captain. Forever immortalized. pic.twitter.com/0BPYp43Hiy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 14, 2017

The couple’s appearance Sunday night — on Mother’s Day, fittingly — comes three months after Hannah Davis Jeter, 27, revealed that she was expecting a baby girl later this year.

“Pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star wrote in an essay for The Players’ Tribune.

And though the rest of the world will likely always regard her husband as a sports superstar, as Davis Jeter added of her daughter and any future siblings, “They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’

“That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs,” she continued.