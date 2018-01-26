Dennis Rodman Says He's Trying to 'Get Things Right' After Leaving Rehab Following His DUI Arrest

Dennis Rodman is out of rehab after he was arrested for DUI in California almost two weeks ago.

The retired basketball player, 56, sent a message to his fans from New Jersey with a video he shared on Twitter Thursday.

“Just thanking all you guys out there [for] showing all your respect and love, for me to try to get things right,” he said. “[I’m] hoping that things will be right, not perfect, but somewhat on the right path. See you guys soon!”

Rodman entered rehab last Thursday, PEOPLE confirmed. Rodman’s agent, Darren Prince, said, “Dennis decided it was time to get help for his issue with alcohol and finally get to the underlying root before it’s too late.”

Prince told TMZ Thursday that the star is now undergoing outpatient treatment and plans to return to California to continue long-term treatment.

Rodman’s latest arrest occurred in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, he was pulled over for a traffic violation and reportedly failed a field sobriety test which led to his arrest.

The five-time NBA champion has had previous arrests in the past. He was previously arrested for DUI in 1999. He pled guilty in the case and was required to attend a three-month alcohol program and pay about $2,000 in fines, according to ABC News.

The athlete checked into rehab in 2014. Two years later, he was charged with a hit-and-run for a wrong-way related crash on a Southern California freeway. He was also charged with driving across a dividing section and without a valid license, as well as giving police false information.