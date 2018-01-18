Dennis Rodman Enters Rehab for 'His Issue with Alcohol' After DUI Arrest in California

Dennis Rodman has entered rehab after he was arrested Saturday night for DUI in Newport Beach, California.

Rodman’s agent, Dennis Prince, tells PEOPLE the decision was made by Rodman, saying, “Dennis decided it was time to get help for his issue with alcohol and finally get to the underlying root before it’s too late.”

Prince added he was “very proud and supportive” of Rodman and asked for “prayers and support at this time.”

According to TMZ, Rodman was pulled over for a traffic violation on Saturday at about 11 p.m. Rodman reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Rodman, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was previously arrested for DUI in December 1999 in California. He pled guilty in that case, causing him to attend a three-month alcohol program and pay around $2,000 in fines, according to ABC News.

He previously checked into rehab in 2014. In 2016, he was charged with a hit-and-run for a wrong-way related crash on a Southern California freeway. He was also charged with driving across a dividing section and without a valid license, as well as giving police false information.

Rodman, 56, played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the first seven years with the Pistons before two years with the Spurs followed by three seasons with the Bulls. He closed his career with short stints on the Lakers and then Mavericks. During his career, he made the All-Star game twice and made eight All-Defensive teams.