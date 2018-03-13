Dennis Rodman Avoids Jail But Is Back on Probation After Pleading Guilty in Drunk Driving Case

Dennis Rodman pleaded guilty on Monday to a pair of misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from his arrest for drunk driving in Newport Beach back in January.

The Basketball Hall of Famer, 56, appeared in an Orange County Superior Court and admitted to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08%, according to records obtained by The Los Angeles Times.

He faced the possibility of a 90-day jail sentence, but was instead given three years of informal probation, The Orange County Register reported. If he completes it without violating the probation’s terms, he will avoid incarceration.

Rodman will also undergo a nine-month first-offender alcohol program and pay a $390 in fine, USA Today reported.

On Jan. 13 at about 11 p.m., Rodman was pulled over on the West Coast Highway in Newport Beach for a traffic violation, according to multiple reports. He reportedly failed a field sobriety test with a blood-alcohol level of 0.21% — nearly three times the legal limit — and was arrested.

Since then, he completed a 30-day drug and alcohol rehabilitation program — telling fans in January, “[I’m] hoping that things will be right, not perfect, but somewhat on the right path.”

Rodman’s agent, Darren Prince, told PEOPLE in January, “Dennis decided it was time to get help for his issue with alcohol and finally get to the underlying root before it’s too late.”

“The court made the right call,” Rodman’s lawyer, Paul Meyer, says in a statement to PEOPLE and other media outlets about Monday’s ruling. “In issuing the sentence, the court recognized Dennis’ intensive inpatient rehabilitation and his commitment to treatment. Dennis has accepted responsibility for his sobriety and has made great progress.”

The five-time NBA champion was previously arrested for DUI in 1999. He pleaded guilty in the case and was required to attend a three-month alcohol program and pay about $2,000 in fines, according to ABC News.

The athlete checked into rehab in 2014. Two years later, he was charged with a hit-and-run for a wrong-way related crash on a Southern California freeway. He was also charged with driving across a dividing section and without a valid license, as well as giving police false information. He pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges in connection with the crash in February 2017, and sentenced to three years informal probation.

Rodman played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the first seven years with the Pistons before two years with the Spurs followed by three seasons with the Bulls. He closed his career with short stints on the Lakers and the Mavericks. During his career, he made the All-Star game twice and made eight all-defensive teams.