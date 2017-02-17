NFL Star Darrelle Revis to Be Charged Following Pittsburgh Street Fight: Police

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was involved in a fight with two men in Pittsburgh last weekend and will be charged with multiple crimes, according to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

In a statement released Thursday, police say Revis, 31, was walking along the street at around 2:43 a.m. when he was approached by a 22-year-old male. Police say the man asked Revis if he was in fact the NFL star and Revis said he was.

According to police, the man then began to film Revis on his phone and followed him until Revis eventually grabbed the phone from the man in an attempt to delete the video.

At some point, police say the man’s friend came to help him retrieve his phone from Revis, but Revis threw the phone into the street and a verbal argument ensued. Police say a man then came to assist Revis and the two men say they were punched. The next thing the two men remember, they told police, was waking up to talk to the police.

Witnesses told police the two men were unconscious for 10 minutes.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says they have reviewed the cellphone video and confirmed the man in question was Revis.

Police say charges are pending against Revis, and will include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

A team spokesman confirmed that Revis had been involved in some kind of incident but declined to say more: “We are aware of the incident and have spoken to Darrelle,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Revis was drafted by the Jets in 2007 and has since played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots (as a member of their Super Bowl-winning team in 2014).

A native of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh, Revis was a star player at the University of Pittsburgh before joining the Jets.