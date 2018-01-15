Danica Patrick Confirms Relationship with Aaron Rodgers — and Promises to Root for the Packers

Watch out sports fans — there’s a new power couple in town!

During an interview with the Associated Press this week, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick revealed that that the rumors about her relationship with Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers are true.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick, 35, confirmed, adding that the new couple had known each other for years after meeting at 2012 ESPY Awards

The longtime Chicago Bears fan also added that she’s “always” rooted for Rodgers, 34, as a player, even though her team and the Packers are rivals.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she added, before quickly amending her statement. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

The news comes a little less than a month after a rep for Patrick confirmed to PEOPLE that the NASCAR driver had ended her nearly five-year long relationship with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Patrick had previously announced in November that she was putting an end to her career as a competitive NASCAR driver.

In April, it was announced that Rogers and his girlfriend of three years Olivia Munn had decided to go their separate ways. The breakup came just two months after the pair sparked engagement rumors when Munn was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Addressing the split in an interview with ESPN the Magazine, the quarterback admitted there are some drawbacks to fame — it can make dating complicated.

“Decreased privacy,” he said. “And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships. Friendships and dating relationships.”

When specifically asked about his high-profile romance with Munn, Rodgers confessed the public scrutiny didn’t make their relationship easier.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” said the Super Bowl-winning athlete. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”

Aaron Rodgers (left) and Olivia Munn Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Shortly after the breakup, a source told PEOPLE it was “a clean break-up.”

“He’s not looking back, and neither is she,” the insider added.