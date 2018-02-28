See Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Look Romantic in Mexico: 'They're Really Into Each Other'

Things appear to be going well for Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The couple were spotted on a romantic getaway to Tulum, Mexico last weekend, where they stayed in a beach resort and rode bikes around town. On Sunday, they strolled around town hand in hand.

“They’re really entering the comfortable stage of their relationship,” a source close to Rodgers tells PEOPLE. “They’re really getting to know each other, and they really love the time they spend together. It’s a special time for them both, when everything’s new and fresh and interesting”

Splash News Online

The couple hasn’t been shy about their budding relationship. Earlier this year, Patrick, 35, confirmed the relationship to the Associated Press, adding that the new couple had known each other for years after meeting at 2012 ESPY Awards. Last month, the couple showed some public affection when he kissed her before she competed in the final Daytona 500 race of her career.

“They’re really into each other,” says the insider. “They spend a lot of time together, and they just have so much in common. They’re both athletes, they both like to compete. So they have a lot to talk about. It’s different than a lot of his other relationships.”

Last year, Rodgers, 34, and Olivia Munn decided to go their separate ways after three years together. The breakup followed months of engagements rumors, sparked when Munn was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

“That was a relationship where they drifted apart because they just didn’t have a ton in common,” says the source. “That’s not an issue here. They have so much common ground; every day is a new discovery. They just have the same outlook and goals, and for right now, they’re very happy together.”