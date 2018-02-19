Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Share Steamy Kiss Before Her Final Daytona 500 Race

A kiss for good luck!

Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers player Aaron Rodgers packed on the PDA on Sunday just before Patrick set off on the final Daytona 500 race of her NASCAR career.

In a photo of the sweet moment, Rodgers, 34, is shown holding Patrick by the shoulders and kissing her before she hit the track. In a series of Instagram posts, Patrick, 35, shared shots from the day, writing in one, “Goodbye race track, until May. Thank you for the memories Nascar and Daytona.”

She added in another post: “Doing Daytona with all the people that mean the most to me.”

Patrick finished 35th on Sunday with a crashed Chevy, according to the Associated Press. The athlete revealed last year that she would not return to NASCAR as a full-time driver next season, but would compete in the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2018 Indianapolis 500 (in May) to end her racing career.

Reinhold Matay/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rodgers appeared to be the perfect source of support for Patrick on Sunday. Patrick confirmed the relationship to the Associated Press last month, adding that the new couple had known each other for years after meeting at 2012 ESPY Awards.

RELATED: NASCAR’s Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Split After Nearly Five Years

Patrick said then that she has “always” rooted for the Packers player — despite being a devoted Chicago Bears fan.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she said. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Sunday’s display comes about two months after Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended their nearly five-year romance. A spokeswoman for Patrick confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the athletes are “no longer in a relationship.”

News broke last April that Rodgers and Olivia Munn had decided to go their separate ways after three years. The breakup followed months of engagements rumors, sparked when Munn was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Olivia Munn Split: It’s ‘Difficult’ to Have a Relationship in the ‘Public Eye’

The quarterback addressed the split in an interview with ESPN the Magazine saying that life in the spotlight made his relationship with Munn complicated.

“When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” the athlete said. “It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections.”