Dancing Warriors Mom Hits the Court! Watch Her Bust a Move in Festive Routine with Cheerleaders

Dancing Warriors Mom is back — and this time she’s taking center stage.

Robin Schreiber, a Golden State Warriors fan whose amusing dance skills in the stands made her a viral sensation last month, was invited back to Oracle Arena to once again dazzle fans with her moves. This time, however, she grooved with the dance team for a holiday routine during a break in the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday night.

While the dancers wore skimpy Santa outfits for their performance of “Let It Snow,” Schreiber stuck to her signature blue and gold sweater.

Although the former teacher kept up during the choreographed parts of the routine, she really shined when she was left to her own devices — and showed off the goofy moves that made her an Internet star.

The Warriors shared the video of the routine, appropriately captioning it with a dancing woman and “100” emojis.

“After the election I kind of felt people were down and needed something more upbeat, so I decided to don my sweater once again and get up and dance!” Schreiber told KTVU. “I danced really silly and people were laughing and I think it’s gotten people’s spirits up.”