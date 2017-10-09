Jerry Jones Says Any Player Who Disrespects the Flag Will Not Play for Cowboys

After Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones said that any player who disrespects the flag would not be allowed to play for the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Jones said “there is no question” in his mind that the Cowboys will all stand for the anthem.

“We cannot in the NFL, in any way, give the implication that we are in any way disrespecting the flag,” Jones said. “We cannot do that. I know the Vice President did leave because in his opinion the teams were. We know that there is serious debate in the country about this issue.”

During the Cowboys’ Week 3 game in Arizona, Jones joined the team on the field to take a knee before the anthem and link arms while standing as the anthem played.

RELATED VIDEO: Alfre Woodard Tearfully Supports National Anthem Protesters: ‘Shame on You If You Don’t Raise Your Voice’

Jones has previously made it clear that he wants his team to stand for the anthem, saying in August that he feels “strongly” about recognizing the flag.

This article originally appeared on Si.com