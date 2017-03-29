Cristiano Ronaldo’s Latest Statue Looks Nothing Like Him — and the Internet Is Cracking Up About It

Cristiano Ronaldo may have the medals, money and looks, even an airport — but it’s his bronze likeness that’s stealing the show.
A bust of the Real Madrid soccer star was unveiled on Wednesday during a ceremony renaming Portugal’s Madeira International Airport to Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in honor of the islands’ local hero.
Renaming the airport after Ronaldo, 32, may have been met with mixed reviews, but the verdict on the statue to commemorate the change seems certain — at least on social media.
Many took to Twitter to point out that the bust, is well, a bust. Here are some of the best reactions:
This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has gotten his own strange work of art: A full-size statue of Ronaldo, unveiled in 2014 in Madeira, raised eyebrows because of the extra-tight soccer shorts.
Ronaldo is seen as a success story on the islands of Madeira after rising from his humble beginnings there to become a world-renowned soccer player. Aside from a museum and the airport, Ronaldo has a hotel named for him as well.
Despite the statue mishap, Ronaldo took to Twitter to react to the day, writing: “Happy and honored to have my name given to the Madeira airport!”