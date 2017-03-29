Cristiano Ronaldo’s Latest Statue Looks Nothing Like Him — and the Internet Is Cracking Up About It

Cristiano Ronaldo may have the medals, money and looks, even an airport — but it’s his bronze likeness that’s stealing the show.

A bust of the Real Madrid soccer star was unveiled on Wednesday during a ceremony renaming Portugal’s Madeira International Airport to Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in honor of the islands’ local hero.

Renaming the airport after Ronaldo, 32, may have been met with mixed reviews, but the verdict on the statue to commemorate the change seems certain — at least on social media.

Many took to Twitter to point out that the bust, is well, a bust. Here are some of the best reactions:

I don't know what you're talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good pic.twitter.com/JIUwQBuqUY — keewa (@keewa) March 29, 2017

That new Ronaldo statue is amazing. Incredible likeness. pic.twitter.com/lXLPsfQnvH — John Sheehan (@johnsportraits) March 29, 2017

PITCH: Sitcom in which the Hideous Ronaldo statue and Bonkers Lucy statue are roommates and get in wacky situations pic.twitter.com/3R4sOaCSG8 — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) March 29, 2017

For a very handsome man, Ronaldo has had some appalling luck with statue-makers pic.twitter.com/M74YEDng4c — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 29, 2017

This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has gotten his own strange work of art: A full-size statue of Ronaldo, unveiled in 2014 in Madeira, raised eyebrows because of the extra-tight soccer shorts.