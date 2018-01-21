'Crisco Cops': City Officials Greasing Poles in Philadelphia so Football Fans Won’t Climb Them

The city of Philadelphia is taking some interesting precautions in advance of Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings, which will determine who will advance to the Super Bowl.

Although Philadelphia police already warned local businesses to sell “alcoholic beverages in plastic cups” and “remove anything [from] outside” that could be stolen or destroyed, on Sunday Fox 9 reported that some city crews — who were calling themselves the “crisco cops” — had decided to go one step further and grease light poles in North Philly to prevent Eagles fans from climbing them should the team win.

And Philadelphia Eagles fan Molly Mulshine tells PEOPLE, the greased-up poles are “so slippery it’s crazy.”

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

While Deadspin pointed out that this isn’t the first time the city of Philadelphia has taken this particular precaution against celebratory rioting before a major sports championship — poles were greased ahead of the 2008 World Series and the 2009 National League Championship series — social media users seem undecided about how to respond.

Chrissy Teigen wrote that she wished “that at this very moment [I] were 95 years old with the plug to my oxygen within my reach.”

While radio host Natalie Egenolf seemed very unbothered by the news. “Also in regards to the #CriscoCops when I saw that was happening I had no reaction to the news of poles being greased, actually thought it was normal, and then realized it was the most Philadelphian I’ve felt in a really long time,” she wrote.

I wish that at this very moment i were 95 years old with the plug to my oxygen within my reach https://t.co/8gEb7apVFy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2018

Also in regards to the #CriscoCops when I saw that was happening I had no reaction to the news of poles being greased, actually thought it was normal, and then realized it was the most Philadelphian I’ve felt in a really long time. — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) January 21, 2018

But as a few people pointed out, Philadelphians will likely see the greased poles as a challenge rather than a deterrent.

Wrote one Twitter user, “I woke up today with absolutely no desire to climb a street pole but this blatant challenge presented by the #CriscoCops is too much for me to ignore catch me on the news later I’m climbing one of those things.”