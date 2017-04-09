This Dolled-Up Couple Says They Skipped Their Senior Prom for a San Antonio Spurs Game

Prom night is always one to remember — but one couple spent their big night a bit differently.

An unidentified — but extremely well-dressed — young couple made the jumbotron at Saturday’s San Antonio Spurs game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The reason they were so dressed up was explained on a sign the man held: “We Skipped Senior Prom 4 This Game!!!”

The Spurs even celebrated the duo on their Twitter page, captioning a photo of them, “Priorities in check.”

Even though the San Antonio team fell short to the Clippers, the couple — whether they were truly high school students or clever fans who came up with a fun ruse to get on the big screen — received cheers as they appeared on the AT&T Center’s kiss cam.

priorities in check. pic.twitter.com/OZcIZI9SPW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2017

Another couple showed a similar dedication to the NBA team last year. Michael Garzoria and Victoria Hernandez took their prom looks to the basketball game when they unexpectedly received tickets to a play-off game.

“I was like ‘Man that sounds so much fun, it’s playoffs, it’s a good game and I didn’t want to miss it,’ ” Garzoria told KENS 5.

Although the duo only made it to the final 15 minutes of their prom, they agree winning the “fan favorites” of the game and having the experience made it a memorable evening.

“It was definitely worth it. It was awesome,” said Garzoria.