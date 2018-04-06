UFC Champion Conor McGregor Wanted for Questioning After Attacking a Bus, Injuring Fellow Fighter

Conor McGregor is wanted for questioning after he attacked a UFC bus containing fighters injuring one person on Thursday.

The New York Police Department told PEOPLE while there has not been an arrest warrant issued for the fighter at this stage McGregor, 29, is wanted for questioning regarding the incident at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The incident is currently under investigation, the spokesperson confirmed.

McGregor was seen in social media videos throwing a dolly through one of the bus’ windows as it arrived for a media day.

A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

UFC fighter Michael Chiesa was injured, sustaining several cuts to his face, when McGregor and other men threw objects at the bus he was in, according to ESPN. His coach, John Wood, told the outlet he had been hospitalized.

Conor McGregor was seen on video grabbing a guardrail as the bus full of UFC fighters arrived Felice Herrig/Instagram

Footage of the incident was posted on Instagram Stories by UFC fighter Felice Herrig, which showed McGregor holding up a metal guardrail and preparing to launch it at the bus before he was intercepted. The caption, “Conor McGregor Causing Trouble,” could be read on the video.

In another video published by TMZ, the champion fighter was seen grabbing a dolly and throwing it through the front window of the bus, shattering it. Other men, allegedly part of the Irish sports star’s entourage, were also shown in the footage charging at the bus, with at least one seen trying to throw a chair.

Conor McGregor showed up at UFC 223 media day. By the time he left, there were damaged vehicles. pic.twitter.com/WkTKBnV46I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2018

“Tsk tsk, Conor McGregor. Are you happy now?” Herrig said in her story. “Your little tangent injured Michael Chiesa who’s supposed to be fighting, and now might not be able to fight on UFC 223.”

UFC President Dana White told ESPN that McGregor’s actions were “disgusting” and said there was a warrant out for his arrest, police have now said that this is not the case.

“They stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on buses and started to attack the buses with trash cans, dollies. This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company,” White told reporters.

“I don’t know if he’s on drugs, or what his deal is,” White added. “But to come and do this and act like this? You’re talking about a guy who has a baby, he just had a kid. This is how you’re acting? You have a son at home.”

Trouble began earlier this week when White said the upcoming match between Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov would decide the new UFC lightweight champion, despite McGregor holding the permanent title, according to the Washington Post.

McGregor previously stepped away from the UFC to train for his match against MMA champion Floyd Mayweather in August, which he lost.