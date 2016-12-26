UFC Champion Conor McGregor Surprises Two Fans as They Imitate Him on the Street

The chances of running into Conor McGregor? Slim. The chances of running into the Irish UFC champion as you’re mocking him? Slim to none — yet that’s apparently what happened to a couple of friends on the streets of Dublin on Saturday.

In a video shared by Twitter user ImScampi which captured the moment, two men are seen pretending to fight each other, clearly mocking McGregor’s moves from his stance to his kick. Cars pass behind them as they goof off, until a black Cadillac Escalade slows to a stop.

One of the guys goes over to the driver after he rolls downs his window — and he realizes McGregor himself is sitting in the passenger’s seat.

The shocked fans can’t believe their eyes. They laugh and shout, “You’ll do nothing!” – McGregor’s quote used in the build-up to his last fight – as they fist bump with the popular Irish fighter.

Similarly amused by the encounter, McGregor smiles and points to the camera as the vehicle drives off.

Two lads mocking Conor McGregor on the streets of Dublin last night and this happens…….. pic.twitter.com/GMyXBcjajG — scampi claus (@lmScampi) December 24, 2016

The video, which McGregor later retweeted, is captioned, “Two lads mocking Conor McGregor on the streets of Dublin last night and this happens……..”

The fighter is taking some time off from the UFC following his knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 last month. He and girlfriend Dee Devlin are expecting their first child in the new year.