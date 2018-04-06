UFC Fighter Michael Chiesa Filed Police Report Against Conor McGregor After Bus Attack: Report

MMA fighter Conor McGregor is facing a slew of charges after turning himself in for attacking a packed UFC bus and injuring one of the fighters on board, PEOPLE confirms.

UFC fighter Michael Chiesa reportedly filed a police report against Conor McGregor after the latter allegedly injured him during the incident, according to TMZ.

Chiesa was forced to withdraw from his fight at the UFC 223 due to his injuries. Chiesa tweeted the news, writing, “A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I’m devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love.”

McGregor is charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief as a result of the Thursday incident in which the Irish native allegedly threw a dolly through one of the bus’ windows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, a New York City Police Department spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

He turned himself in to police at the 78th precinct on Thursday night, and was transported to Brooklyn Criminal Court early on Friday, the spokesperson says.

Chiesa was allegedly injured in the incident, suffering several cuts to the face, according to ESPN. Chiesa’s coach, John Wood, told the site that Chiesa had been hospitalized. Chiesa announced on Twitter Thursday night that he would not be competing at the UFC 223.

Footage of the incident shared on Instagram by UFC fighter Felice Herrig allegedly showed McGregor holding up a metal guardrail and preparing to launch it at the bus before he was stopped. In another video published by TMZ, other men — allegedly part of McGregor’s crew — were shown charging at the bus, with at least one seen trying to throw a chair.”

UFC president Dana White said credentialed journalists from McGregor’s website let the fighter and his entourage into the venue, ESPN reports. Witnesses said McGregor — who was not scheduled to compete in the event — ran into the arena’s loading dock and began throwing objects at the bus as it took a group of UFC fighters to a nearby hotel.

“It’s disgusting, and I don’t think anybody is gonna be huge Conor McGregor fans after this,” White told an ESPN reporter after the incident, calling McGregor and his entourage “thugs.”

“I don’t know if he’s on drugs, or what his deal is. But to come and do this and act like this? You’re talking about a guy who has a baby, he just had a kid. This is how you’re acting? You have a son at home.”

A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.