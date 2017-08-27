Watch Conor McGregor Celebrate After Losing to Floyd Mayweather: ‘We Can Still Party Like’ I Won

Conor McGregor might not have come out on top in Saturday night’s match against Floyd Mayweather, but it didn’t stop him from celebrating.

In a video posted by TMZ, the 29-year-old Irish pro fighter is in high spirits at Las Vegas’ Surrender Nightclub, dressed in a festive suit with his home country’s flag proudly draped over his shoulders.

“It didn’t go our way, but we [can] still party like it did go our way,” McGregor addressed the cheering crowd while tunes like Fat Joe‘s “All the Way Up” and Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Hypnotize” play in the background.

“May have lost this battle, but the world goes on,” he added.

Raising the Tri-colour with pride ☘️ Thank you to all the fans who showed up at the weigh ins! Tomorrow we go to war. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

The night of partying came after Mayweather, 40, defeated the UFC lightweight champion by TKO after 10 rounds in the latter’s debut boxing match.

Mayweather’s win gives him an incredible 50-0 undefeated career — a record the boxing legend came out of retirement yet again to clinch.

A beautiful skull and a beautiful belt to add to my collection of skulls and belts. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

The highly anticipated fight came after a four-day press tour in which both competitors had some choice words for each other, including accusations of racism and various other personal insults.

Held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the match was attended by quite the bevy of big names, including power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron.