Colts Linebacker Edwin Jackson Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver on Super Bowl Sunday

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.

Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA

— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018