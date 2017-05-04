Colin Kaepernick Drops Off 50 Custom Suits to an Organization that Helps Ex-Convicts Secure Jobs

Colin Kaepernick is still hoping to be signed to an NFL roster, but his prospects could be dimming after the first round of NFL free agency passed without a team picking him up.

But although the 29-year-old quarterback may not currently have a job, he decided to go to work anyway.

Earlier this week, Kaepernick traveled to New York to donate 50 of his own custom suits to 100 Suits, a nonprofit that helps people who have been released from prison get back on their feet. The recipients of the suits will wear them to job interviews. The point of the project: to reduce recidivism rates by making sure that former convicts are gainfully employed.

A rep for Kaepernick acknowledged to PEOPLE that he had donated the suits, but explained that the football star didn’t want to publicly address his donation.

Kaepernick has been the focus of national scrutiny due to his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

Despite widespread criticism, Kaepernick continued to protest throughout the NFL season — and pledged to donate $100,000 per month for 10 months, plus all proceeds of his jersey sales to charities that help oppressed communities.

It’s not the first time that Kaepernick has donated his possessions to the less fortunate. In January, Kaepernick and his girlfriend, New York radio DJ Nessa Diab, shared a video showing the QB packing up a van loaded with shoes, clothes and hats, and dropping them off at shelters and orphanages around the Bay Area.