Colin Kaepernick Donates Sneaker Collection to Benefit the Homeless

Colin Kaepernick spent his first day of the NFL off-season donating shoes, clothes and hats to Bay Area organizations that help the homeless.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s shoe collection has been the stuff of legends since he first showed it off on Instagram in 2013. The Nike-sponsored athlete has so many pristine kicks that he had to convert his garage into a massive shoe closet.

Colin Kaepernick doing the damn thing…look at the shoe collection he donated to homeless shelters …wow pic.twitter.com/CTa83CaqV9 — Zach Mogotsi (@Zac808) January 8, 2017

On Friday, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, DJ Nessa Diab, shared a video showing the QB packing up a van-load of shoes, clothes and hats and dropping them off at shelters and orphanages around the Bay Area.

While the size 13-14 sneakers may not be the perfect fit for most people served by the organizations, they will certainly help raise significant funds on the resale market.

Kaepernick has been the focus of national scrutiny due to his decision to kneel during the National Anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

Despite widespread criticism, Kaepernick continued to protest throughout the NFL season and pledged to donate $100,000 per month for 10 months plus all proceeds of his jersey sales to charities that help oppressed communities.

“I’ve been very blessed to be in this position and to be able to make the kind of money I do,” Kaepernick said while announcing the donations. “And I have to help these people. I have to help these communities. It’s not right that they’re not put in a position to succeed or given those opportunities to succeed.”

On Friday, Kaepernick announced that he has donated $300,000 since making the pledge in October. His December donations included $50,000 to the Mni Wiconi Health Clinic Partnership, a free clinic at the Standing Rock camp where protestors of the Dakota Access pipeline have gathered.

“The third month of my Million Dollar Pledge is complete!” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. “$300k donated so far, $700k more to go toward the million to help people in oppressed communities!”