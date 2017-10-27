Chrissy Teigen Trolls Husband John Legend’s Lack of Baseball Knowledge After He Went to a World Series Game

Chrissy Teigen is calling out husband John Legend for cluelessly jumping on the baseball bandwagon.

The model, 31, posted a photo of the singer, 38, sharing a high-five with fashion photographer – and celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin’s husband – Mike Rosenthal while at the World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

While Legend and Rosenthal appeared to be enjoying the game, the two were photographed high-fiving some diehard Dodger’s fans — which caught the attention of Teigen.

“*watches baseball once* #pinotgrigio #grigioboys #chocolatecroissants #baseballfanatics #aleagueoftheirown #bleedblue @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend @jentkinhair,” Teigen captioned the photo.

Teigen kept it up, sharing more photos of the two at the game, writing in a second post, “I’m dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal@johnlegend @jenatkinhair.”

She then photoshopped a wine glass into her husband’s hand a piece of bread – to represent a chocolate croissant – into Rosenthal’s hand, to represent what the model says is what they actually know about, as opposed to baseball.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

While baseball is not normally Legend’s game, in June, the singer and his wife took their 18-month-old daughter Luna to Safeco Field before the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins game.

The little girl was offered the chance to participate in an MLB tradition: throwing the first pitch — which she nailed!

The “All of Me” singer took to Instagram to show his pride in his daughter, writing, “Proud papa #LunasFirstTour” in the caption of a photo of him with his family.