Chrissy Teigen Offers to Pay McKayla Maroney's Possible $100,000 Fine for Discussing Abuse in Court

One by one, young women have stood up in court against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

More than 140 women, including Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles have said that they were abused by Nassar over the years. Between Tuesday and Thursday, 88 women are expected to give victim impact statements in court.

But former Olympian McKayla Maroney may not be one of the people to give an impact statement. In 2016, she settled a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics. As part of the settlement, she is unable to publicly discuss Nassar, whom she has accused of abuse. If she gives a victim impact statement, she could face a fine of $100,000.

But when model Chrissy Teigen heard about the possible fine, she took to Twitter to offer a solution.

“The entire principle of this should be fought,” she wrote. “An NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla.”

Paul Morigi/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In December, a federal judge sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography. This week, Nassar will be sentenced in a Michigan federal court on seven counts of criminal sexual assault, which he plead guilty to in November 2016

It’s unclear whether Maroney, 22, is planning to give a statement during the court proceedings — or whether USA Gymnastics would seek to enforce the $100,000 penalty if she does.