The Cubs’ World Series Rings Feature 3 Carats of Rubies and 214 Diamonds — See All the Details

After a 108-year drought, the Chicago Cubs had to hang in another five months to get the rings that proved they finally won the World Series — but this bling was worth the wait.

The team received their championship rings Wednesday night, which they promptly started showing off on social media.

According to a press release from the Cubs, the ring by Jostens is made from 14-karat white gold.

“Its top features the traditional Cubs bullseye logo, masterfully crafted from 33 custom-cut genuine red rubies that are surrounded by 72 round white diamonds, all within a circular perimeter made up of 46 custom-cut, genuine blue sapphires,” they describe. “The bezel is surrounded by 108 round white diamonds lifting the Cubs logo to victory and signifying the end of a historic 108-year championship drought. Overall, the ring contains 214 diamonds at 5.5 karats, 3 karats of genuine red rubies and 2.5 karats of genuine sapphires.”

One side of the new accessory features each players’ name and number with a W Flag formed from white diamonds. The other side displays the message “CUBS WIN!” with the year 2016 featured above an image of Wrigley Field.

The exact time and date of the win is engraved inside: Nov. 3, 2016 at 12:47 a.m.

FROM COINAGE: These Athletes Are Raking in the Most Endorsement Money

The rings also feature a tribute to the “curse” that led to their century-long streak of not winning the World Series — on the inner band, there’s an image of a goat.

According to the legend, tavern owner William “Billy Goat” Sianis was not allowed in Game Four of the 1945 World Series, causing him to declare, “The Cubs ain’t gonna win no more. The Cubs will never win a World Series so long as the goat is not allowed in Wrigley Field.”

The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, winning the title for the first time in 108 years, ending the longest drought in major league baseball.