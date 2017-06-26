Charlie Sheen Reveals He’s Behind the Auction of Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series Ring — and It’s Already Topped $600K!

Charlie Sheen has come forward as the owner — and now seller — of both Babe Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and an original copy of the sale document that sent him from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.

The two items — which will be sold on Friday from the auction house Lelands.com — were purchased by the actor in the ’90s and were displayed in a bar area in his house that he named after The Great Bambino, according to ESPN.

Bidding on the ring has surpassed $600,000, which will make it the highest-priced sports championship ring ever sold. And the sale document has garnered $400,000.

The news outlet reports that Sheen liked to tell people the story of how the Red Sox sold Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000 and a $300,000 loan after the 1919 season.

“I’ve enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come,” Sheen, who doesn’t remember how much he paid for the two coveted items, told ESPN. “Whatever price it brings is gravy.”

Josh Evans, of Lelands, sold Sheen the items decades ago, and says the ring is “insanely over the top.”

“It’s the greatest thing you can own from the greatest player in the greatest year,” he told ESPN.