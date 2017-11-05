All the Celebs Running the New York Marathon — and How to Track Their Progress

Today’s the day!

Sunday morning marked the start of the annual New York City Marathon — the 26.2 mile race which winds through all five boroughs of N.Y.C. — and this year there will be a lot of celebrities crossing the finish line.

One of the biggest names to run the race this year is movie star Kevin Hart — and it’s his first New York City Marathon.

“I feel like my life is a big checklist. I’m just knocking them out — check, check, check, check, check, check, check. I was like, ‘What if I ran a marathon?’” he said in a promotional video for Nike, which he posted on his Instagram. “26.2 miles. Don’t underestimate that ‘.2.’ Cuz you can come up on that ’26’ and that ‘.2’ can whoop your a–.”

And on Sunday morning, the actor shared a sweet photo he received from wife Eniko Parrish Hart, encouraging him to do his best. In the photo, she held up a sign that read, “Good morning! 26.2 babe! You got this! I ❤ U.”

“Woke up to this amazingness this morning!!!!!” Hart captioned the photo. “Operation destroy this New York Marathon is officially in session. I worked hard for this moment. No turning back now….Love you honey.”

The actor also posted a funny video from the beginning of the race, when Hart got scared by the sound of the marathon’s start gun going off. “Start gun scared the s— out of me,” he wrote. “I almost went home!!!! It’s go time d— it.”

I'm running toward the ground that I'm breaking. Toward history. Going to break through my first 26.2 this weekend in New York City #breakthrough #runwithhart #HustleHart A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Supermodel Karlie Kloss also crossed the New York City Marathon off her bucket list on Sunday.

At 5:45 in the morning, she posted a graphic on her Instagram Story showing the weather for the day, when she was starting the race, and when she planned to “hopefully finish by.”

Later she also posted a picture of herself wearing her marathon bib before the race began. “My ride or dies,” she captioned the photo, which featured Kloss and two friends who joined her for the big day.

Top Chef winner Richard Blais will also be running the New York Marathon — his fifth to date.

“It’s become this annual thing that I do,” he previously told PEOPLE. “Honestly, at the end of a marathon, it’s one of the few times that I just feel like my mind is sort of empty. Probably because of exhaustion.”

He also added that over the 10 years he’s been running, “I’ve probably lost somewhere between 60 and 80 lbs.”

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: ‘Top Chef: All-Stars’ Winner Richard Blais Will Race His 5th NYC Marathon This Sunday

And Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill is joining in on the action too.

“18 hours to start line…..track my progress using my bib #10007,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself before the race began, before adding a few hashtags that hinted at what her running strategy would be for the day. “#NYCMarathon #RadziRun #paceyourself#slowandsteadywinstherace.”

18 hours to start line…..track my progress using my bib #10007. LINK IN BIO. 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ #NYCMarathon #RadziRun #paceyourself #slowandsteadywinstherace A post shared by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

And those aren’t all the celebrities that are running the 26.2 miles.

Former New York Giants player Tiki Barber, Catfish star Nev Schulman, popular Youtube vlogger Casey Neistat, and Dominican American singer Prince Royce — who previously told PEOPLE Chica that he started running just over six months ago — are also hitting the pavement on Sunday.

Want to help cheer the stars on? You can track their progress through New York Road Runners. Just follow this link and type in your favorite celebrity’s name — or their bib number — to get a live update on how they’re doing.