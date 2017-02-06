Chris Evans, Mark Wahlberg and the Patriots’ Other Celeb Fans Went Wild After Last Night’s Super Bowl Win

The New England Patriots weren’t the only ones celebrating their Super Bowl LI win — their many celebrity fans were going just as crazy over the historic victory.

Although the Pats were down 28-3 against the Atlanta Falcons until the third quarter, Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and the team made an unprecedented comeback to send their supporters on an emotional roller coaster — and the first ever over-time win in a Super Bowl.

Nobody celebrated harder than Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The Brazilian native was caught on camera taking video of the incredible moment after her husband’s team scored the final touchdown. She even turned the phone on herself to show what “losing your mind” really looks like.

The NFL also tweeted footage of Bündchen’s victory dance, where she’s seen pounding her chest and yelling “Five!” to indicate the number of Super Bowl rings her hubby has after the win.

“Hey @ giseleofficial, are you excited the @ patriots won the Super Bowl?” the NFL captioned the video.

Lifelong Patriots fan Chris Evans was also cheering on his team in Houston, tweeting a video of himself celebrating his team’s come-from-behind triumph.

“I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game,” the Captain America star captioned the footage, in which he does not hold back his excitement.

Olivia Culpo, a former Miss Universe, had plenty of reason to celebrate — her boyfriend, wide receiver Danny Amendola, carried the ball into the end zone for the the game-tying two-point conversion.

“When your man turns the entire #Superbowl around….. #PROUD … what a game,” she captioned a photo of the two finding each other after the game.

Donnie and Mark Wahlberg were also on hand to support their beloved team, but the greatest part of the night was being with their families.

When many counted the Patriots out, Donnie’s son stayed loyal to the Patriots.

“Only thing better than seeing # SB51 live? Being w my son, down 28-3, and he says ‘sit by my side dad and watch @ Patriots come back to win,’ ” Donnie wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mark didn’t see the amazing comeback because his son was sick — but he didn’t seem to mind.

“Had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn’t feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first,” he captioned a photo of his family on the field. “Doesn’t mean I don’t love my Patriots too!”

Check out the other celebrity super fans’ reactions to football’s biggest game below.

Life is a game of inches! Greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. #SB51 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) February 6, 2017

That comeback was crazier than a movie. Congrats to both teams on an amazing game. Unreal. #SuperBowl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017

Congrats @Patriots and the fans in New England. I genuinely feel bad for #Atlanta who played amazing all season. Awesome #SB51 #wow — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 6, 2017

RT if you're celebrating ,like if you're crying — SKRILLEX (@Skrillex) February 6, 2017

Never out of the fight. #SuperBowl — EmileDavenportHirsch (@EmileHirsch) February 6, 2017

What a game between the @AtlantaFalcons & @Patriots?! Congratulations to the #SuperBowl Champion New England Patriots! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 6, 2017

This is how I felt on election night. #SuperBowl — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 6, 2017