Lady Gaga and More Stars Flock to Dodgers Stadium to Watch Game 1 of the World Series

It’s time for Dodgers baseball! In the World Series!

Celebrities from the music world and Hollywood came together at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles to cheer on the boys in blue for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series on Tuesday.

The game was the first World Series game at the iconic L.A. stadium since 1988 and the hottest World Series game on record (103 degrees at first pitch).

Lady Gaga was spotted arriving with boyfriend Christian Carino and were later seen sitting in one of box suites. “When you got the best seat in the house. Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4,” Gaga tweeted during the game along with a photo of her posing with the former Dodgers manager.

When you got the best seat in the house. Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4. pic.twitter.com/wTOSDOXu5J — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2017

Lady Gaga at the #WorldSeries baseball game today!! She looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/VLajkvPmvm — Lady Gaga | Dylan (@HausOfDylann) October 25, 2017

Also supporting the hometown team were actors Ken Jeong, George Lopez and Rob Lowe who all waved Dodgers flags during innings to energize the crowd.

Quite a group we have tonight. 👌 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/wrLMzpFc7h — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 25, 2017

And they weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd.

Diehard New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld was spotted wearing his team’s gray 2015 National League Champions hat.

Meanwhile, Mario Lopez shared a selfie of him and 4-year-old son Dominic from their seats.

Larry King was prominently seen in most of the highlight reel as he was sitting directly behind home base. Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson and retired American sportscaster Vin Scully were also spotted cheering on the team.

Cookie and I cheering on our @Dodgers to their first 2017 World Series victory! pic.twitter.com/ySVU9ur1gq — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 25, 2017

If Heaven is real, it’s probably something like this. @Dodgers, #WorldSeries sitting with the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/mxrNF1NFwq — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 24, 2017

Excited to go to Dodger Stadium tonight. But, how fast do you think we could get a roof and A/C hooked up? @Dodgers #WorldSeries #ThisTeam — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) October 24, 2017

The Dodgers dominated the Astros to give themselves a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 is scheduled on Wednesday back at Dodgers Stadium where country star Brad Paisley will sing the National Anthem.