Nick Jonas, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars React to Los Angeles Dodgers’ Historic Return to World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the World Series, for the first time since 1988!

Actors, musicians and more celebrities celebrated on Thursday evening as the Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs, 11-1, to win the best-of-seven National League Championship Series in five games.

Magic Johnson, who bought the MLB team in 2012, lead the congratulatory messages on social media tweeting: “So proud of the @Dodgers players, they left everything on the field tonight. We’re World Series bound!”

Nick Jonas also celebrated, writing, “Dodgers! World Series bound! So awesome @Dodgers.”

Though Ellen DeGeneres admitted she is not an avid baseball fan, the daytime talk show host did congratulate #ThisTeam: “I’ve got lots of love for the @Cubs and I’m so happy for the @Dodgers! I guess I have to start watching baseball now.”

Other stars, including Mario Lopez, William Shatner and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, took to Twitter to share the happy news.

The Dodgers will play the winner of the American League Championship Series – the New York Yankees lead the Houston Astros, three games to two – in a World Series opener on Tuesday evening in Los Angeles.