Kate Upton Couldn’t Be Happier While Other Celebs Are Crushed By Houston Astros’ World Series Win Over L.A. Dodgers

It was a winner-take-all contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros for the World Series crown.

The visiting Texans overwhelmingly took the game from the boys in blue at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday with a 5-1 victory to finally call themselves World Series champions for the first time in 55 years as an MLB franchise.

Kate Upton was spotted behind home plate to cheer on fiancé and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

The model wore her love’s last name on the back of a custom denim jacket and was transfixed during the game.

Joining her in her excitement was Houston native Travis Scott. The father-to-be and boyfriend of Kylie Jenner jumped out of his seat and yelled as his team won.

Travis Scott is all of Houston rn #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/pPmWIIlrzT — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) November 2, 2017

Celebrities also congratulated the Astros on their historic win on social media.

“Hell of a series. One for the ages. ‘Twas a great season for the Dodgers. Sending congrats to the Astros & the city of Houston,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt marked the big win by tweeting in all caps: “WORLD CHAMPIONS!”

Hell of a series. One for the ages. 'Twas a great season for the Dodgers. Sending congrats to the Astros & the city of Houston. #WorldSeries — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) November 2, 2017

Strooos!!!!! Congrats on earning your way into history. Much respect.

Congrats @astros !!!! #HoustonStrong 💪🏾 — James Harden (@JHarden13) November 2, 2017

Also there in person – but probably not as excited as Upton and Scott – was Zac Efron, who arrived at the stadium decked out in blue to show support for the hometown team.

Other high-profile fans in the stands included Jason Bateman, Judd Apatow, George Lopez, Rob Lowe, Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Richie, Jared Leto and Jimmy Kimmel.

It sounds like the second game of a daytime double header in August here at #WorldSeriesGame7 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) November 2, 2017

#GoDodgers 💙 A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Fun fact: Wednesday was also only time the third oldest ballpark in baseball — behind Fenway Park and Wrigley Field — had ever hosted a World Series Game 7.

Congratulations Houston Astros on Winning The 2017 World Series! You Earned It🏆 #Houstonstrong #Worldseries #Astros — Mr. T (@MrT) November 2, 2017

Fitting that the courageous & resilient people in the city of #Houston — have officially been coronated as champions in 2017!#WorldSeries — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 2, 2017

Meanwhile, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, the local crowd of 17,000 had an absolute party to commemorate the historic win.