This Genius Hidden Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Message Is Taking the Internet by Storm

The NFL preseason may not kick off for another few weeks, but the Carolina Panthers are already making headlines with their social media presence. After the team’s account took to Twitter Friday morning to reveal they had hidden a secret message in their tweets, their followers were quickly on the case.

“Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days,” they wrote.

Turns out, the Panthers had elaborately tweeted the lyrics of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in reverse chronological order. “Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down and I’d like to take a minute just sit right there I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air,” reads the first words of the series of 40 tweets.

Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017

Of course, the Internet was blown away by the homage to Will Smith and the gang.

This article originally appeared on Time.com